O'Connell: Buildings may be closed but Racine Unified is still open

We are extremely grateful for all of the RUSD staff who are continuing to show up every day for our community. We urge community members to join us in thanking them.

Additionally, Board members have been asked whether the RUSD referendum question will be on the April 7 ballot as planned.

Yes, the referendum will remain on the ballot for two key reasons; the first being it cannot be changed this close to the election, but more importantly, the needs in RUSD still must be addressed. Waiting to address them will only become more expensive over time.

As we shared previously:

RUSD worked diligently with staff, families, community members, independent school facilities experts and demographic analysts to assess district needs and develop a thoughtful, data-based long-term facilities master plan that, if passed, will be funded by this referendum.

RUSD administration and Baird Public Finance developed a smart funding solution to address the needs in every school for every student, while keeping the school property tax rate related to the referendum flat.

The Board of Education unanimously believes that this referendum is a prudent and responsible solution to address our needs now and into the future.