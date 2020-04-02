O'Connell: Buildings may be closed but Racine Unified is still open

In these unprecedented and uncertain times, I am writing on behalf of the Racine Unified School District Board of Education to provide our community with some updates.
None of us could have imagined a month ago that the coronavirus pandemic would cause the closure of schools statewide. We would never have believed the extent to which it would disrupt and change our lives. Yet, during these extraordinary times, we experience the strength and power of community.
Our school buildings may be closed, but Racine Unified is still open:
- District staff worked quickly these past weeks to provide packets of grade-level academic enrichment for families to pick up or print from home. Additional learning resources were made available on the district website. And as we speak, our educators are working diligently to prepare instruction to be delivered via alternative means beginning April 6.
- RUSD and food service staff worked quickly to implement a meal service program immediately. Our staff spends hours each day packaging and handing out meals to hundreds of families so that all of our community’s children receive healthy meals every day.
- Our school-based mental health clinics are remaining open and our school social workers, counselors and psychologists are providing virtual office hours so that our students and families who rely on these services are well cared for throughout this crisis.
We are extremely grateful for all of the RUSD staff who are continuing to show up every day for our community. We urge community members to join us in thanking them.
Additionally, Board members have been asked whether the RUSD referendum question will be on the April 7 ballot as planned.
Yes, the referendum will remain on the ballot for two key reasons; the first being it cannot be changed this close to the election, but more importantly, the needs in RUSD still must be addressed. Waiting to address them will only become more expensive over time.
As we shared previously:
- RUSD worked diligently with staff, families, community members, independent school facilities experts and demographic analysts to assess district needs and develop a thoughtful, data-based long-term facilities master plan that, if passed, will be funded by this referendum.
- RUSD administration and Baird Public Finance developed a smart funding solution to address the needs in every school for every student, while keeping the school property tax rate related to the referendum flat.
The Board of Education unanimously believes that this referendum is a prudent and responsible solution to address our needs now and into the future.
In addition to the referendum, there are a number of other important items on the April ballot. We want our community members to be safe and stay healthy. We join municipal leaders in encouraging residents to vote absentee. Here are three simple ways:
Request an absentee ballot at: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us
- .
- Email your request to clerks@cityofracine.org
- Text your request to 262-822-9692.
Include your first name, last name, date of birth, a copy of your photo ID and mailing address and request your ballot by 5 p.m. today.
It is our hope that we are able to re-open our schools and welcome our students back soon. While we cannot, please know that RUSD will continue to do everything we can to meet the needs of our students, families and staff.
Thank you for your continued support of our schools, our students and our community.
Brian O’Connell is president of the Racine Unified School District Board of Education.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!