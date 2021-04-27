OAK CREEK — The 36th annual Original Bike Blessing presented by the Road Runners Motorcycle Club will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at American Legion Post 434, 9327 S. Shepard Ave.
Live music will be provided by the classic rock band Almighty Vinyl. The event includes free beer, vendors, raffles and a personalized bike blessing at 2 p.m. There will be a ride-in bike show for $5 and door prizes.
Advance tickets cost $12 each or $20 per couple from RRMC members and at area businesses including Hogs Nest Saloon in Kansasville. Tickets at the gate cost $15 and $25. A portion of the proceeds will go to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Downtown Racine to host two wine walks
-
Adult Prom planned May 1 in Waterford
-
Oak Creek bike blessing is May 2
- 40 updates