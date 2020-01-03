NYC education leader appears in court on child sex crime charge

GREEN BAY — A high-ranking New York City education official accused of swapping online messages with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy and reserving a whirlpool suite in Wisconsin for a sexual encounter was released Friday on a promise to appear.

David Hay, 39, is charged in federal court with child enticement and possession of child pornography. A judge in Green Bay set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 14 and placed Hay on electronic home monitoring. Hay was arrested Sunday at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport.

Hay’s attorney, Jonathan Smith, of Milwaukee, told The Associated Press he has yet to review all the evidence but has noticed some “oddities” in what he’s seen so far.

“It raises a lot of questions,” Smith said. “We are going to be looking at that in earnest.”

Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, was serving as deputy chief of staff for Richard Carranza, the schools chancellor for New York City’s Department of Education, when he was arrested. The New York City Department of Education fired Hay following his arrest.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up