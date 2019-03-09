For Jussie Smollett, 1 story equals 16 felony counts
CHICAGO — A grand jury's 16-count indictment announced Friday against Jussie Smollett might be the result of prosecutors looking to charge the "Empire" actor for individual lies they contend he told about the night he says he was attacked by two masked men.
The reasons are not explained in the indictment, but legal experts say prosecutors sought indictments on individual details Smollett provided police after he reported being the victim of a racially charged and homophobic attack.
Former state appellate judge David Erickson says prosecutors might be trying to protect their case in the event a jury or judge doesn't believe all of the allegations.
Prominent Chicago attorney Terry Sullivan says the 16 counts may be a signal of just how angry prosecutors and police are at Smollett.
National Women's Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019
NEW YORK — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred are being inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame. They are among 10 members of the Class of 2019, announced Friday.
The other honorees are: Civil rights activist Angela Davis; Native American lawyer Sarah Deer; retired Air Force fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski; the late suffragist and cartoonist Rose O'Neill; New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who died last year; composer Laurie Spiegel, and AIDS researcher Flossie Wong-Staal.
"We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history," hall of fame President Betty Bayer said.
The formal induction ceremony will take place in September outside Seneca Falls, the upstate city considered the birthplace of women's rights where the hall is located.
The eight living and two deceased honorees will join 276 other women who've been inducted to date, including suffragists, sports and political figures, authors and entertainers. Those honored are nominated by the public and judged by a team of experts across the various fields.
Emoji overseers approve couples' skin-tone options
NEW YORK — Interracial couples have a small victory to celebrate: The approval of 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color.
Capping a yearlong project by, of all people, the folks at the swipe-right dating app Tinder and tech activist group Emojination, the "emoji gods" (known as the Unicode Consortium) recently approved the additions in characters technically referred to as people "holding hands." A new "gender-inclusive" couple emoji was also approved among 230 new characters.
Until now, emoji of two or more people on various platforms and devices have been available only in the default yellow. While the Unicode Consortium, where Google, Microsoft and Apple have voting seats and Lee is vice-chair of the emoji subcommittee, signed off on the skin-tone additions, user companies will decide for themselves starting later this year whether to add them and how they will look.
Skin tones for limited use were added to the Unicode Standard for emoji in 2015. More representation of women in 2016, some "gender-inclusive" people in 2017 and hair color options last year.
Also approved this year: A waffle, a much-requested white heart, a guide dog and people in wheelchairs. Oh, and a sloth.
