The annual banding of peregrine falcon chicks took place Thursday.

The chicks hatched on the roof of the 10-story Racine County Courthouse, the city's tallest building.

Several area children attended to watch the birds get tagged.

The tags, attached on the bird's leg, make it easier for the animals to be tracked and identified later on.

At DIRECTION, four peregrine falcons pose for a photo after having their legs banded following the banding of the baby falcons.

At DIRECTION, a peregrine falcon flails as its being held on Thursday.

