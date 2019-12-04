Nwora, Louisville short-circuits Michigan

Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and top-ranked Louisville held No. 4 Michigan to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a 58-43 victory Tuesday night at Louisville in its first game since returning to No. 1.
The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37% but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) as they earned a signature victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years. Though second-year coach Chris Mack has downplayed rankings, the win was significant for a program he has guided back into the national championship discussion following a sex scandal and the school's involvement in a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.
The Cardinals also kept the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard from adding another top-10 upset to the ones that helped them enter the Top 25 and match Kansas (1989) for the biggest jump from being unranked in the 70-year history of the poll.
Steven Enoch had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Dwayne Sutton grabbed 11 boards as Louisville topped Michigan 48-41 in that category.
Jon Teske had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who had sought their first victory over a No. 1 team since beating Duke 81-73 at home on Dec. 13, 1997.
No. 10 DUKE 87, No. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 75: Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to help Duke dominate Michigan State at East Lansing, Mich.
The Blue Devils (8-1) looked like one of the top teams in the country and not a rebuilding one a week after losing at home to Stephen F. Austin.
Duke guard Tre Jones scored 20 points, matched a career high with 12 assists and made three steals as part of a defensive effort that forced 14 turnovers.
Meanwhile, the Spartans (5-3) went into the game "a little fragile," according to coach Tom Izzo, and they looked out of sync and overmatched.
Cassius Winston had 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting for Michigan State. Xavier Tillman scored 20.
INDIANA 80, No. 17 FLORIDA STATE 64: Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15, leading undefeated Indiana past Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana is 8-0 for the first time since 2012-13 and has beaten three straight ranked opponents under coach Archie Miller. The previous two came last season.
Trent Forrest had 13 points as the Seminoles' seven-game winning streak ended. Florida State (7-2) is 0-5 all-time against the Hoosiers.
IOWA 68, SYRACUSE 54: Luka Garza scored 23 points, Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp added 17 and 13, respectively, and Iowa pulled away in the second half to defeat Syracuse, the Orange’s third straight loss.
Marek Dolezaj led the Orange with 12 points. Elijah Hughes, bottled up by Wieskamp, added a season-low 10 on 3-of-13 shooting.
Syracuse’s 4-4 record represents the program’s worst start in the 44-year tenure of coach Jim Boeheim and the worst start for a Syracuse team since the 1968-69 season when the Orange started 3-5.
In addition to Hughes’s woes, guards Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard combined to shoot 4 of 18 and 1 of 9 from beyond the arc.
Syracuse is 0-4 this season against major conference teams and has lost to Virginia, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Iowa by an average of 15.6 points.
The game was tied at 33-all early in the second half before Iowa (6-2) went on a 23-5 run to take control. The Hawkeyes were just 11 for 32 in the first half and 5 of 18 from 3, but they got hot in the second, going 15 for 29 and committing just three turnovers after eight miscues in the first half.
PITTSBURGH 71, RUTGERS 60: Sophomore point guard Xavier Johnson shut down Rutgers’ leading scorer and helped forced 20 Scarlet Knights turnovers and then scored a season-high 20 points at the other end to lead the Panthers to a victory in the 2019 ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Pittsburgh.
Pitt got it started with defense, holding Rutgers to 39.3% from the floor as Pitt (7-2) raced out to an eight-point first-half lead.
The successful transition from defense to offense continued throughout the game. Pitt finished with 28 points from 20 Rutgers turnovers.
Johnson finished 8 of 14 shooting and hit 2 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also recorded a game-high eight assists.
Rutgers (6-2) once again closed the gap in the final two minutes but couldn’t get closer than seven points.
NORTHWESTERN 82, BOSTON COLLEGE 64: Miller Kopp and Boo Buie each scored 20 points, and the Wildcats beat Boston College in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup at Boston.
Ryan Young added 12 points and Pete Nance had a pair of 3-pointers during a key 16-0 first half run for the Wildcats (4-3). Nance finished with eight points.
The Wildcats’ run over a 5:36 stretch turned a one-point deficit into a 35-20 edge. Nance started it with a 3 and Kopp added a trey in his five points.
BC was outscored 23-2 at the start of the second half in its last game, a 20-point loss at Richmond.
Jairus Hamilton led BC (4-5) with 12 points, Derryck Thornton had 11 and Jay Heath 10. The Eagles lost their fourth straight game.