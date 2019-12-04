Nwora, Louisville short-circuits Michigan

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Marek Dolezaj led the Orange with 12 points. Elijah Hughes, bottled up by Wieskamp, added a season-low 10 on 3-of-13 shooting.

Syracuse’s 4-4 record represents the program’s worst start in the 44-year tenure of coach Jim Boeheim and the worst start for a Syracuse team since the 1968-69 season when the Orange started 3-5.

In addition to Hughes’s woes, guards Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard combined to shoot 4 of 18 and 1 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Syracuse is 0-4 this season against major conference teams and has lost to Virginia, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Iowa by an average of 15.6 points.

The game was tied at 33-all early in the second half before Iowa (6-2) went on a 23-5 run to take control. The Hawkeyes were just 11 for 32 in the first half and 5 of 18 from 3, but they got hot in the second, going 15 for 29 and committing just three turnovers after eight miscues in the first half.

PITTSBURGH 71, RUTGERS 60: Sophomore point guard Xavier Johnson shut down Rutgers’ leading scorer and helped forced 20 Scarlet Knights turnovers and then scored a season-high 20 points at the other end to lead the Panthers to a victory in the 2019 ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Pittsburgh.