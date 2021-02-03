NWHL pulls plug on rest of season
The National Women’s Hockey League called off the remainder of its season Wednesday on the eve of the playoffs because of additional positive test results for the coronavirus.
The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play inside a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, New York. COVID-19 instead wreaked havoc on the two-week event.
Two of the league’s six teams had already withdrawn from the tournament, with the Metropolitan Riveters citing “several” virus cases. The league did not confirm the Connecticut Whale’s departure was illness-related and said only it accepted their decision to forfeit a game and withdraw.
The Riveters’ departure last Thursday led the NWHL to postpone all games that day with play resuming Saturday. Coach Ivo Mocek said at the time: “Our team is heartbroken to not have the chance to compete for the Isobel Cup, but we are aligned with the league in prioritizing the well-being of all of the players and staff.”
The NWHL had an agreement with Yale University to provide saliva-based COVID-19 testing for players and staff, similar to what the NBA used for its Disney World bubble last year. Even that testing couldn’t keep the virus out.
Two semifinal games Thursday and and the final Friday were set to be televised nationally in the U.S. on NBC Sports Network, putting women’s hockey in a prominent spotlight a year away from the Beijing Olympics.
Baseball
Nelson Cruz will continue smashing baseballs for the Twins.
Nelson Cruz agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract to keep his talents in Minnesota and provide the punch and leadership that has helped the Twins to two consecutive American League Central titles.
A major league source confirmed the agreement.
The Twins and the 40-year-old Cruz expressed interest in continuing their relationship immediately after their season ended with a two-game sweep to the Houston Astros in the first round of the postseason. And why not? In his two seasons with the Twins, Cruz batted .308 with 57 home runs and 141 RBIs in 173 games.
- Right-hander Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.
Richards has an $8.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $10 million option for 2022 with a $1.5 million buyout. The 2022 price could escalate depending on 2021 performance.
To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Boston designated right-hander Joel Payamps for assignment.
Richards is 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. After Tommy John surgery in 2018, he missed most of the ‘19 season, then went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA last year.