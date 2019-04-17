At the beginning of any given day, Katie Olson doesn’t know what she will be doing at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
That’s just the way she likes it.
Olson, of Mount Pleasant, has been a registered nurse for 22 years, 21 of those at Ascension All Saints and 15 years in the float pool. She checks in each morning at the staffing office to see what her duties are that day.
She generally is assigned to wherever there is a shortage of nurses, because of illness or if a department is just short staffed.
Olson, who was nominated by Abby Tajnai, has worked in a number of different areas, including the emergency room, intensive care unit, neonatal ICU, step-down ICU, postpartum and inpatient rehab. She has received training in each of the disciplines, but does not specialize in any one of them.
“I could say I’m a jack-of-all-trades but a master of none,” Olson said. “I’m a master of floating. If I don’t know something there are good resources (for information).
“I really like it — I like serving people in Racine. That keeps me here, too.”
Over the years, she has developed a feel for each of the departments she covers — and she does have her favorites.
“I like taking care of sick people, like in the ER, ICU, NICU and other critical units,” Olson said.
Q&A
How did you become interested in nursing?
To be honest with you, I went into nursing because I didn’t know what else to be. My grandmother was a nurse, my mom was a nurse and two of my sisters were nurses. They all seemed to like the profession, so I decided to give it a try. I do remember when I was a child, I would always make casts out of toilet paper for my dolls and I would pretend they were sick and I would take of them. Nursing must just be in my blood.
What is the favorite nursing memory you have?
I can’t think of a specific nursing memory that I have. But I love the opportunities nursing provides me, especially as a float pool nurse. There have been many times that I have taken care of a patient in the emergency department, then two days later have taken care of them in the ICU and maybe a week later have taken care of them on the medical floor or on the inpatient rehab unit as their condition has improved and they’re preparing to go home. It so encouraging and gratifying to see to that progress and also to know that the care I provided made a positive impact on them.
Prior to having a family, I took the opportunity to go on medical missions in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Peru. I feel so fortunate to have been able to use my nursing skills to take care of the people in need in those countries. I have many memories from those experiences that I will never forget.
What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?
The quote I received when I graduated nursing school. It’s been framed and hanging in my room since the day I graduated. It describes my profession perfectly. The poem, "Being a Nurse Means …" by Melodie Chenevert reads in part:
"You will never be bored.
You will always be frustrated ...
You will cry a lot.
You will laugh a lot.
You will know what it is to be human
and to be humane."
