Nurse Heather Haller 'truly cares for her patients'

Racinian Heather Haller, a nurse at Aurora Health at Home, has a passion for helping and caring for others, which is the reason she started on the path to become a nurse. She also enjoys educating other nurses and advocating for her patients’ mental well being.
Haller’s nominator said that she is “funny, encouraging and has a positive attitude at every visit.” The nominator also said that “Heather has gone above and beyond on several occasions.”
“Overall, Heather is a nurse we truly trust. She truly cares for her patients,” Haller’s nominator said. “Heather believes no matter what your job may be, a person should do their job well, and that she does.”
Q: How did you become interested in nursing?
A: I became interested in nursing when my children were teenagers and needed me less. I loved helping others and sharing knowledge.
Q: What is your favorite nursing memory?
A: My favorite nursing memory was when I wasn’t a nurse yet. I was enrolled in nursing school and was tutoring many students. I orchestrated a “gear up” to introduce students to the curriculum and provide education regarding how to study, learning techniques and what to expect in each class. I included several of my students to help me in breakout groups. It was an all-day affair with roughly 185 students, but was extremely successful. Many students, as they were graduating, expressed to me that this gear up helped them to become successful in their nursing education. Tutoring was so important to me that I am now a peer mentor.
Q: Did you have any mentors? If so, can you share a story?
A: I had two mentors. Both were my instructors at Gateway Technical College. The first, Sharonda Green, inspired a love for mental health in me. I would not be where I am today without her. The second, Mary Kay Belcher, never let me give up on myself when nursing school became challenging. She inspired me so much that I asked her to pin me at my nursing school pinning. These talented instructors and wonderful ladies changed my life.
Q: What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?
A: ”The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Q: What’s been the most challenging thing about dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic? Any lessons you’ll take away from it?
A: The most challenging aspect of dealing with COVID-19 is encouraging others to stay home and incorporate methods to calm themselves. I manage a caseload of 80 members, most of whom have mental health diagnoses.
Working with my members, I have assisted them in developing calming techniques for each to employ. For some, it may be reading a good book. For some, getting outside and going for a walk is effective. I have encouraged pet therapy, teletherapy and even calling me when they feel anxious. It helps me to help others through this unprecedented time. These will be strategies that I will continue to utilize moving forward.
