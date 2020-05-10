Nurse Heather Haller 'truly cares for her patients'

Racinian Heather Haller, a nurse at Aurora Health at Home, has a passion for helping and caring for others, which is the reason she started on the path to become a nurse. She also enjoys educating other nurses and advocating for her patients’ mental well being.

Haller’s nominator said that she is “funny, encouraging and has a positive attitude at every visit.” The nominator also said that “Heather has gone above and beyond on several occasions.”

“Overall, Heather is a nurse we truly trust. She truly cares for her patients,” Haller’s nominator said. “Heather believes no matter what your job may be, a person should do their job well, and that she does.”

Q: How did you become interested in nursing?

A: I became interested in nursing when my children were teenagers and needed me less. I loved helping others and sharing knowledge.

Q: What is your favorite nursing memory?