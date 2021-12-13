“Nunsense” is a sinfully hilarious musical

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will be alive with the sound of laughter during the sinfully hilarious musical comedy, “Nunsense,” Jan. 7-23.

When an accidental case of botulism from Sister Julia Child of God’s cooking wipes out most of the order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, the remaining nuns must raise funds to bury their dearly departed sisters and keep their convent afloat. Ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert attempt to throw together a haphazard variety show.

Complete with tongue-in-cheek numbers and funny talent acts, songs include “Tackle that Temptation,” “Holier than Thou” and “Nunsense Is Habit-Forming.” Last performed on the RTG stage in 1993, “Nunsense” was written by David Goggin and has become an international sensation having been translated into 21 different languages.

Under the direction of Katie Kowbel, the cast features Betty Petersen as Mother Superior Sister Mary Regina, Robbyn Wilks as Sister Mary Hubert, Kara Ernst-Schalk as Sister Robert Anne, Ellie Hammond as Sister Mary Amnesia and Juliana Garcia-Malacara as Sister Mary Leo.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also shows at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 22, and Value Night discounted shows at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 and 20. Tickets cos $20, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Go to racinetheatre.org, call 262-633-4218 or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.

