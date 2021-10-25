"Nunsense" auditions set at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will hold auditions for the musical comedy, “Nunsense,” at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 15-16.

When an accidental case of botulism from Sister Julia Child of God’s cooking wipes out most of the order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, the remaining nuns must raise funds to bury their dearly departed sisters and keep their convent afloat. Ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert attempt to throw together a haphazard variety show.

Roles are available five women ages 18 to 60s. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition. Actors and crew members will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination; masks will be required. Director is Katie Kowbel.

Registration for a specific time slot is required by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org. Those auditioning should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song; an accompanist will be provided. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. “Nunsense” will go into rehearsal in November and will be performed weekends Jan. 7-23. Call 262-633-4218 for more information.

