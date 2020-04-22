Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw retires; won 2 national titles

Just two years removed from the euphoria of winning her second national championship, Muffet McGraw knew it was time.
Time to relax a bit. Time to do something else. And time, hopefully, to watch her young team climb back up the rankings under someone else's guidance on the rock-solid foundation she built over three decades at Notre Dame.
The Hall of Fame coach retired Wednesday with a resume that includes two national championships in 33 seasons at the school, a surprising decision to many of the countless players and coaches she has influenced on and off the court as a mentor and advocate for women.
"I am proud of what we have accomplished and I can turn the page to the next chapter in my life with no regrets, knowing that I gave it my best every day," said McGraw, a four-time winner of the AP women's basketball Coach of the Year.
McGraw said that she and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick have had an annual conversation over the last few years about whether she would be back. She felt this, at last, was the right time to step away.
The 64-year-old coach said she didn't want to leave after the team lost in the title game in 2019 because she didn't want the next coach to step into a rebuilding situation with all five starters from that team leaving for the WNBA.
"Where's the honor in that? I really wasn't ready," McGraw said in an online news conference. Instead, she stuck around and her inexperienced team went 13-18 in the program's first losing season since 1991-92.
"Now looking ahead to know we have a great recruiting class coming in, ranked in top 25 in (a) preseason poll," she said. "We're poised to make another run to make the Final Four. I'm leaving the program in a good place."
Former Fighting Irish player and longtime assistant coach Niele Ivey will return to take over for McGraw. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.
McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.
She was also part of the greatest rivalry in the sport over the past decade as Notre Dame battled Geno Auriemma's UConn powerhouse year in, year out. The two Philadelphia-area natives added plenty of spice to the showdowns, with the winner almost always the favorite for the national championship.
Auriemma won most of the matchups, but not always the biggest ones; McGraw's team beat the Huskies in the 2018 and 2019 Final Fours.
Baseball
t’s official: The teams that beat the Dodgers in back-to-back World Series have been branded as cheaters by Major League Baseball.
On Wednesday, three months after sanctioning the 2017 Houston Astros as cheaters, the league cited the Boston Red Sox for the same offense: the illegal use of technology to steal signs.
The sanctions assessed against the Red Sox, however, were far lighter, as the sins committed were judged to be far lighter. The only Red Sox employee punished: an advance scout who doubled as a replay room operator, who was suspended for the 2020 season.
Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora also was suspended for the 2020 season, but for his role as the Astros’ bench coach in 2017, not for his conduct as the Boston manager in 2018. The Red Sox also were stripped of their second-round draft pick in 2020.
Golf
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action.
And this time, they'll have company.
Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards.
Turner said all donations and fundraising from “The Match: Champions for Charity” would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn't clear who would be on which teams.
The event will be televised on TNT, with social and digital content leading up and during the event available through Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.
“It's on now,” Mickelson tweeted Wednesday afternoon responding to Bleacher Report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!