Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw retires; won 2 national titles

Just two years removed from the euphoria of winning her second national championship, Muffet McGraw knew it was time.

Time to relax a bit. Time to do something else. And time, hopefully, to watch her young team climb back up the rankings under someone else's guidance on the rock-solid foundation she built over three decades at Notre Dame.

The Hall of Fame coach retired Wednesday with a resume that includes two national championships in 33 seasons at the school, a surprising decision to many of the countless players and coaches she has influenced on and off the court as a mentor and advocate for women.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished and I can turn the page to the next chapter in my life with no regrets, knowing that I gave it my best every day," said McGraw, a four-time winner of the AP women's basketball Coach of the Year.

McGraw said that she and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick have had an annual conversation over the last few years about whether she would be back. She felt this, at last, was the right time to step away.