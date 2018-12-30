Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Marina Mabrey added 19, and Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw earned her 900th career victory as the second-ranked Fighting Irish beat Lehigh 95-68 on Sunday at South Bend, Ind.
McGraw, now 900-272 overall, is 812-231 in her 32nd season at Notre Dame, where she won NCAA titles in 2001 and last season. Her first coaching victory came at Lehigh, where the Pottsville, Pennsylvania, native and former Saint Joseph's point guard was 88-41 in five seasons beginning in 1982-83. She is the ninth Division I women's basketball coach to reach 900 victories.
Mary Clougherty scored 14 points, while Camryn Buhr and Emma Grothaus had 11 each and Gena Grundhoffer added 10 for Sue Troyan's Mountain Hawks (8-3). Buhr played at Penn High School, 9 miles from the Notre Dame campus.
No. 8 MISSISSIPPI STATE 104, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 36: Bre'Amber Scott scored 21 points, Anriel Howard added 16 and Mississippi State blew past Louisiana-Lafayette at Starkville, Miss.
Teaira McCowan added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (12-1). Jordan Danberry scored 12 points and Xaria Wiggins had 10.
Louisiana-Lafayette (2-9) was led by Skyler Goodwin, who scored nine points. The Ragin' Cajuns shot just 23 percent from the field and made only one 3-pointer.
Mississippi State (12-1) opened the game on a 22-0 run over the first six minutes and built its lead to 50-16 by halftime.
No. 9 N.C. STATE 75, DAVIDSON 45: Aislinn Konig scored 17 points and N.C. State rode a strong second-half defensive performance to a win over Davidson at Raeligh, N.C.
DD Rogers sparked the Wolfpack (13-0) with a pair of blocked shots in the third quarter, when N.C. State caused Davidson to miss 12 of 13 field goal attempts over a 9-minute stretch to turn a 30-27 deficit into a 19-point lead.
No. 10 TENNESSEE 84, BELMONT 76: Evina Westbrook scored 20 points to lead four Tennessee players in double figures as the Lady Vols held off Belmont at Knoxville, Tenn.
Belmont (7-4), a perennial mid-major contender, gave the Lady Vols (11-1) all they could handle, rallying from an 18-point first-half deficit to take a brief lead in the fourth quarter.
But Tennessee managed to hit enough shots down the stretch to avoid the upset in the first meeting between the in-state programs since 1979.
Men's top 10
NO. 2 MICHIGAN 74, BINGHAMTON 52: Iggy Brazdeikis scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, and Michigan eventually pulled away for a victory over Binghamton.
The Wolverines (13-0) led just 46-43 before a 19-4 run put the game away. Jordan Poole scored 18 points, and Zavier Simpson had two points, nine rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.
Chancellor Barnard led the Bearcats (4-10) with 14 points. Michigan was the highest-ranked opponent in the history of the Binghamton program.
MINNESOTA 71, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 53: Daniel Oturu recorded his fourth straight double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Gophers at Minneapolis.
Minnesota also got 15 points from Dupree McBrayer and 13 from Amir Coffey. Jordan Murphy had 10 points and nine rebounds.
NORTHWESTERN 75, COLUMBIA 54: Vic Law had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, Ryan Taylor also scored 21 and Northwestern overcame a sluggish start at Evanston.
Dererk Pardon had 12 points and 10 rebounds despite first-half foul trouble for Northwestern (9-4), which has won three of four.
Local
WESTERN STATE 79, UW-PARKSIDE 65: After a career-high 30 points against UCCS Saturday night by senior Blair Arthur, the guard’s 23-point game wasn’t enough for the Rangers Sunday at Colorado Springs, Col.
The Rangers (4-7) pulled to within three points in the second half after trailing by as many as 22.
Senior Georgie Eishold had a career-high eight rebounds for Parkside.
Western State improved to 7-2.
