Notes: Former pitcher sues Astros over cheating

Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.
Bolsinger’s suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career. He’s also asking that the Astros forfeit their nearly $30 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.
According to the suit, Bolsinger, then a reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays, was put into a game at Houston on Aug. 4, 2017, and allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in one-third of an inning in a 16-7 loss. The suit said the right-hander “was immediately terminated and cut from the team, never to return to Major League Baseball again.”
He was demoted to Class AAA and hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since. He was 0-3 with a 6.31 ERA in 11 appearances with Toronto in 2017. The 32-year-old pitched in Japan in 2018-19, and is seeking a job with a big league club for this season.
DIAMONBACKS: Arizona has agreed to a $32.5 million, four-year deal with two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed.
The 29-year-old Ahmed avoids his final year of salary arbitration with the deal, which keeps him with the team through 2023.
Ahmed has had a reputation as an elite defensive shortstop since his debut with the D-backs in 2014 and has steadily improved his hitting. He hit a career-high .254 last season with 19 homers and 82 RBIs in 158 games.
The D-backs hope Ahmed can anchor the middle of the team’s defense along with Ketel Marte, who will likely split time between second base and center field. Ahmed won his Gold Gloves in each of the past two seasons.
ATHLETICS: Oakland right-hander Daniel Mengden underwent surgery on his pitching elbow on Monday.
The A’s said Mengden had arthroscopic surgery to shave a small spur off his elbow. The team gave no timetable for Mengden’s return.
Mengden was 5-2 with a save and a 4.83 ERA in 13 games, including nine starts, over three stints with Oakland last year.
RED SOX: Outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Boston avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $10 million, two-year contract.
He will earn $3.4 million this year and $6.6 million in 2021.
The 25-year-old hit .277 with 51 homers and 259 RBIs in his first three-plus seasons in the major leagues. In 2018, he led all players with 15 runs in the postseason while helping the Red Sox win the World Series. His game-ending catch in Game 4 of the ALCS was The Associated Press “Play of the Year.”
He hit .266 with 13 homers, 68 RBIs and 10 stolen bases last year, when he made $717,500. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Benintendi had asked for $4.15 million and had been offered $3.4 million when proposed salaries were exchanged last month.
Twelve players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which run through Feb. 21, including Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez.
Teams have won all three hearings this year, involving Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Minnesota pitcher José Berríos.