The Golden State Warriors might win another NBA title, but the Los Angeles Lakers will be the talk of the league this season.
That's the hot take from Racine native and two-time NBA All-Star Caron Butler, who does some television work for Spectrum SportsNet commenting on the Lakers.
The new-look Lakers with LeBron James, the face of the NBA, will be coming to Milwaukee in March and fans are eager to see this Lakers team in action.
“The Golden State Warriors, people know how good they are. The forecast around the league is like they’re the champs already,” Butler said. “Unless an injury happens with that group, no one is really going to be talking about them.”
Last year the Portland Trail Blazers were third in the Western Conference, and Butler said the Lakers could easily be in that position.
“You look at the Lakers, the Lakers can do that,” Butler said. “With LeBron and the wealth of talent, all of those guys are non-positional guys.”
Butler said James "shows no sign of declining" in his basketball skills.
With the off season additions of guards Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and the further development of young players like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, the Lakers might return as the king franchise of the NBA.
“It’s all about how those guys buy into their roles,” Butler said.
When James announced he was going to the Lakers it confirmed the worst-kept secret in the NBA.
Butler said he "saw the writing on the wall" and knew James was going to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for LA over a year before it actually happened.
“If you think about life after basketball, the story of LeBron was getting old in Cleveland,” Butler said. “And when Kyrie (Irving) left, then it was getting really old.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.