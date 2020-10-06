Notebook: Adams frustrated on not playing against Falcons WEDS

Adams was able to take part in Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s practices leading up to Monday night’s game and appeared hopeful when he spoke with reporters via a Zoom video call at midweek. But he also said during that interview that he needed to be 100%.

“I’m going to make sure I’m 100% before I’m back out there,” Adams said. “I will be making sure I feel normal – like before it happened – before I step out there. So we’re doing our thing to make sure that that’s the case.”

Whether the Packers medical staff felt Adams wasn’t fully healthy or if Adams’ own threshold on being able to play changed after Lazard’s injury came to light is hard to say.

“Obviously Davante’s a big part of our offense, and he’s a lot of times at the focal point of where we’re trying to go with the ball,” LaFleur said at midweek. “But we’ve got other guys, too, that can make plays. And that’s one thing that when he is out, that has to happen.”