NOT DONE/Car and bike show for 4-14

SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 2022 AT 8 AM

6th Annual Wheels Against Child Abuse Car and Bike Show

Lynch GM Superstore

Details

Event by Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter

Lynch GM Superstore

Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter presents Wheels Against Child Abuse! Come support their cause with your best car or bike and enjoy some of the festivities that come along with an all new location!

We are excited to put on the show at the Lynch GM Super Store in Burlington, WI ! We are going to have a ton more room this year for more cars and bike than ever!

We will still have raffles, food, and Live Music ! The Lions Club in Burlington will be working the Beer tent and we are accepting applications for an all new VENDOR LOT this year !

Bring your awesome cars, bikes, trucks, out and help up fight child abuse right here in our own communities ! See less

