Norvell hired to revive FSU

Mike Norvell was the first coach Florida State interviewed for its football vacancy and though the search took school administrators around the country, they kept coming back to the man running Memphis’ program.

“We really liked him,” Florida State athletics director David Coburn said Sunday during a news conference to introduce Norvell. “The whole way. This guy wanted to be here. Of all the ones we talked to it was crystal clear with Mike that he wanted this job. And he had other opportunities.”

Just a day after Norvell guided Memphis to the American Athletic Conference title, he was on a plane to Tallahassee and being introduced as the Seminoles’ 11th full-time coach, replacing Willie Taggart. The 38-year-old Norvell has agreed to a six-year deal and takes over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping build Memphis into a Group of Five power with what annually was a top-10 offense.

Florida State is six years removed from a national championship and is in need of an overhaul. The program struggled late in the Jimbo Fisher’s era years and went 9-12 under Taggart — including a combined 0-3 mark vs. Florida and Miami before he was fired on Nov. 3.

