Norvell hired to revive FSU

Mike Norvell was the first coach Florida State interviewed for its football vacancy and though the search took school administrators around the country, they kept coming back to the man running Memphis’ program.
“We really liked him,” Florida State athletics director David Coburn said Sunday during a news conference to introduce Norvell. “The whole way. This guy wanted to be here. Of all the ones we talked to it was crystal clear with Mike that he wanted this job. And he had other opportunities.”
Just a day after Norvell guided Memphis to the American Athletic Conference title, he was on a plane to Tallahassee and being introduced as the Seminoles’ 11th full-time coach, replacing Willie Taggart. The 38-year-old Norvell has agreed to a six-year deal and takes over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping build Memphis into a Group of Five power with what annually was a top-10 offense.
Florida State is six years removed from a national championship and is in need of an overhaul. The program struggled late in the Jimbo Fisher’s era years and went 9-12 under Taggart — including a combined 0-3 mark vs. Florida and Miami before he was fired on Nov. 3.
Golf
Cruising for most of the final round and a leader after the second and third, Matt Jones suddenly needed to make a big putt on his final hole for a second Australian Open title at Sydney.
He came through, making a testing four-foot par putt on the 18th to hold off Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke after a 2-under 69.
Jones, who is a member at the host Australian Golf Club and won his first national title there in 2015, had a 72-hole total of 15-under 269.
Oosthuizen, playing for the first time in Sydney, finished second after a 66. The South African eagled the 18th after hitting his second shot to 15 feet, making things interesting for Jones at the end.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua is set for a London homecoming to start his second reign as world heavyweight champion, with his next fight likely to take place at the recently built stadium of Premier League soccer club Tottenham.
Joshua reclaimed his WBA, WBO and IBF titles early Sunday with a unanimous points decision over Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, having lost to the Mexican-American in New York in June for the first defeat of his career.
They were the Briton’s first two overseas bouts, with Joshua earning a reported $70 million for fighting in Saudi Arabia, but Joshua wants to defend his titles in front of his home fans.
“London’s calling, I think,” said Joshua, who was born in Watford just outside the capital.
“British supporters do play a big part in my career. Any time I’m on home soil, I can’t lose.”
Joshua, who won the Olympic gold medal at the London Games in 2012, has fought twice at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium, beating Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin.