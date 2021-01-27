Northwestern secures Fitzgerald

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has been sought after by NFL teams the last few offseasons. But each time, he has opted to stay at his alma mater instead of making the jump to the next level.

And on Wednesday, Northwestern made sure its head coach would stay in Evanston even longer. Fitzgerald and Northwestern agreed to a new 10-year contract through 2030. His previous deal lasted through 2026.

“Stacy, Jack, Ryan, Brendan and I have always been grateful to call Northwestern our home, and be part of the Wildcats family,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “We all have a lot to be proud of, but our best is yet to come.”

“We have one of the best coaches in college football and, more importantly, a leader uncommonly suited to this University,” outgoing Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said. “Over the course of his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has built a culture of unwavering belief in excellence both on and off the field, and led our Wildcats to unprecedented sustained success. They boast incredible achievement in the classroom, in the community and in competition, and will for years to come.”