Northwestern secures Fitzgerald

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has been sought after by NFL teams the last few offseasons. But each time, he has opted to stay at his alma mater instead of making the jump to the next level.
And on Wednesday, Northwestern made sure its head coach would stay in Evanston even longer. Fitzgerald and Northwestern agreed to a new 10-year contract through 2030. His previous deal lasted through 2026.
“Stacy, Jack, Ryan, Brendan and I have always been grateful to call Northwestern our home, and be part of the Wildcats family,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “We all have a lot to be proud of, but our best is yet to come.”
“We have one of the best coaches in college football and, more importantly, a leader uncommonly suited to this University,” outgoing Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said. “Over the course of his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has built a culture of unwavering belief in excellence both on and off the field, and led our Wildcats to unprecedented sustained success. They boast incredible achievement in the classroom, in the community and in competition, and will for years to come.”
This offseason, more professional teams came calling. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that multiple NFL teams inquired about Fitzgerald, but he had not agreed to any interviews. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans all had him on their radar. Two years ago, he declined an interview with the Green Bay Packers — Mark Murphy, Green Bay’s president and CEO, hired Fitzgerald when he was Northwestern’s athletic director in 2006.
Fitzgerald has been highly-coveted because of his ability to build a successful program in Evanston. The 2020 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year led the Wildcats to their second Big Ten Championship appearance in three years this season. The Wildcats finished the season 7-2 with a 35-19 victory in the Citrus Bowl.
Fitzgerald is the sixth-longest tenured coach in the FBS and the winningest coach in Northwestern history with 106 wins. He also took home Big Ten Coach of the year in 2018.
Baseball
Zack Scott was promoted to acting general manager of the New York Mets on Wednesday, eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired.
Scott was hired as assistant GM on Dec. 23 after 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM.
Scott, 43, oversaw Boston's analytics along with advance scouting and professional scouting. He joined the team as an intern, became an assistant in 2005, then spent six seasons as assistant director of baseball operations.
A graduate of Vermont with a mathematics degrees, he worked for Diamond Mind Inc. from 2000-03 as a developer of baseball simulation software.
Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13 and was fired Jan. 19, nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.
• The Minnesota Twins and slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons agreed Tuesday night to a $10.5 million, one-year contract.
The 31-year-old Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner, played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels after spending his first four years in the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves. His fielding ability has been so superb that he received MVP award votes in 2013, 2017 and 2018 despite essentially average production at the plate.
Provided that third baseman Josh Donaldson, last year's prize free agent landed by the Twins, can overcome the calf injury that limited him in 2020, the defense on the left side of the infield in Minnesota ought to be a pitcher's dream. The arrival of Simmons will likely move Jorge Polanco to second base and Luis Arráez into a multi-positional backup role. With Miguel Sanó at first base, the Twins are on track to send out a $46 million infield for the 2021 opener.
• The Yankees completed one of their primary offseason objectives, finalizing a $90 million, six-year contract to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu.
New York also has a pending $11 million, one-year contract with right-handed starter Corey Kluber and a $2.5 million, one-year deal with submarining right-handed reliever Darren O’Day. Both those deals are subject to successful physicals.
LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. The infielder won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.
A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York.
• The Yankees quickly found a replacement for their bullpen, agreeing to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with submarining right-hander Darren O’Day, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The deal includes player and club options for 2022.
O'Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll. O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary setup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.
O’Day, 38, was 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 16 1/3 innings over 19 games last year with Atlanta, striking out 22 and walking five while allowing eight hits.
Auto racing
Ed Jones was good enough as an IndyCar rookie to earn an immediate promotion to one of the top teams in racing. When it didn't work out, his career in the American open wheel series came to a sudden end.
Jones got a second chance Wednesday when Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan signed him to return to the program where he started in 2017. Jones was the IndyCar rookie of the year that season and finished third in the Indianapolis 500.
He was lured to Chip Ganassi Racing the next year for one disappointing season, spent 2019 in a partial schedule with Ed Carpenter Racing, then found himself out of the series and out of a job in 2020.