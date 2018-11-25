Vic Law scored 19 points and Dererk Pardon added 15 — without missing a shot from the field — as Northwestern beat Utah 79-57 Sunday in the Wooden Legacy's fifth-place game at Fullerton, Cal.
Four players scored in double figures for Northwestern (5-1), which added a victory against a Pac-12 team to its resume.
The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers, including the first career 3 by senior Pardon.
Pardon was accurate all tournament as he made 12 of his 14 shots. He didn't miss any of his four shots against La Salle on Friday and was 5-for-5 shooting against Utah. He was just 4 for 7 from the free-throw line Sunday, however.
Utah (3-3) lost its first-round game to Hawaii, then lost to Grand Canyon Friday. The Utes played sloppy basketball and had 21 turnovers against Northwestern.
Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 15 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
ILLINOIS 86, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 67: Trent Frazier scored 16 points and Kipper Nichols added 14 to lead Illinois past Mississippi Valley State at Champaign, Ill.
Da'Monte Williams scored 10 points and Ayo Dosunmu grabbed 9 rebounds and recorded 9 assists for Illinois (2-4). With the win, Illinois snapped a four-game skid.
Jordan Evans scored a game-high 22 points for Mississippi Valley State (1-6). Dante Scott and Aleksa Koracin added 12 and 10 points respectively, while Emmanuel Ejeh had 8 rebounds for the Delta Devils.
The Illini went on a 10-0 run to end the first half, sealing the victory. Nichols hit a turnaround jumper with 3:37 left in the half to begin the run, which included 3-pointers by Tyler Underwood and Frazier.
Both teams turned the ball over 13 times, but Illinois capitalized and scored 14 points to Mississippi Valley State's eight.
Top 10 women
STANFORD 81, HAWAII 59: Alanna Smith scored a season-high 30 points before No. 8 Stanford's game against Hawaii was called with 48.2 seconds left when Cardinal guard Anna Wilson got hurt at Honolulu.
The junior guard, who is the sister of NFL star Russell Wilson, fell backward and hit a chair while playing defense according to Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. Wilson remained down on the court for about 20 minutes after getting hurt while medical personnel attended to her. They stabilized her neck before being taken away to a hospital.
While she was being treated on the court, the officials and coaches decided to end the game. The Cardinal won the game 81-59 in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.
Stanford (6-0) trailed for just 24 seconds early on in the contest and led by as many as 25 late.
Smith finished three points shy of her career high in points scored. The 6-foot-4 forward made 12 of her 15 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Hawaii made 13 of its 22 attempts from beyond the arc, but attempted just two free throws.
Makenna Woodfolk scored 16 points and Courtney Middap added 11 for the Rainbow Wahine (1-6).
Stanford held a 40-22 lead at halftime.
