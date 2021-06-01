 Skip to main content
North Beach is now open for your pleasure
North Beach is now open for your pleasure

Racine North Beach

The Duchac family built patriotic sand castles on the Racine North Beach on Wednesday.

 Michael Izquierdo

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department announced that North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., is now open. Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

For the safety of all in the park, residents are asked to follow these rules in the beach and swim areas:

  • No motor boats, wind surfers or floating devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) are allowed in the protected swim area.
  • Do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards. Interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue.
  • Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for safety when hazardous conditions are present.

The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by City of Racine ordinance: Alcoholic beverages (except within The Oasis area), motorized vehicles, glass containers, bonfires and pets.

For daily water conditions at North Beach, check the City of Racine website at CityofRacine.org.

North Beach Park closes promptly at 10 p.m.

