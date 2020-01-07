Noel S McArthur, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Noel S McArthur
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Chicago man is facing charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter multiple times.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn is heading into 2020 as the largest taxpayer in the village.
RACINE COUNTY — Two local insurance brokers recently had their insurance license revoked by the state for failing to pay taxes.
There aren’t many college campuses in the country — much less the Midwest — that can offer breathtaking sunrises, crashing waves and sandy beaches.
RACINE — City police confirmed that a man was shot early Thursday evening on Anthony Lane on the city’s north side.
RACINE — New Miss Racine Sophia Karegeannes plans to make a difference.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Liars Club has announced its 2019 winners for Lie of the Year, carrying on a tradition 89 years in the making.
RACINE COUNTY — “Like sands through the hour glass, so are the days of our lives.”
RACINE — A program that is credited with jump-starting numerous building upgrades in Racine — particularly in Downtown — is no more. The White…
RACINE — What can be done with $72,000? It could potentially be lifechanging for residents who have been down on their luck.