No spectators means no roars, the magic of the Masters

He was coming off the first 63 in Masters history in the third round of 1986, putting him in the final group with Greg Norman. Both were struggling midway through the back nine in a year when a half-dozen players had a chance to win. One of them was the 46-year-old Nicklaus, who took the lead with a birdie putt on the 17th.

“The cheers were going up all over the place. Honestly, the atmosphere was electric. I don’t have the superlatives to describe it,” Price said. “Norman and I were walking off 15 tee, walking past 17 green, when Jack holed that putt. We couldn’t see too well with all the people, so all we saw was the putter go up in the air. And the roar … it was deafening.”

The sound is different for eagles than birdies. Anything around the 16th hole on Sunday with the pin below the ridge can only mean a hole-in-one. And when the roars are for Nicklaus or Palmer, Woods or Mickelson, it’s a different decibel.

Rory McIlroy remembers his first Masters. It was 2009, and the 19-year-old from Northern Ireland made a respectable debut. That was the year Woods and Mickelson were paired together in the final round, the undercard to another pulsating finish.