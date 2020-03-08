No. 9 Maryland tops No. 25 Michigan for Big Ten title share

Each member of the Maryland basketball team took turns gripping the trophy awarded to the Big Ten Conference champions. They wore bright red hats boasting their accomplishment, and they proudly cut down the nets on each side of the court.
It really didn’t matter to coach Mark Turgeon or the No. 9 Terrapins that their 83-70 victory over 25th-ranked Michigan on Sunday at College Park, Md., was good for only a share of the regular-season title. After more than four months’ worth of exhilarating wins and bitterly disappointing defeats, the robust celebration — which served as a welcome release of emotion — came without apology.
“Would we have liked to have won it outright? Absolutely, but we’re still champs,” Turgeon declared.
Maryland moved into a first-place tie with Wisconsin, and Michigan State had a chance to make it a three-way deadlock by defeating Ohio State later Sunday. If two or more teams tie atop the standings at the end of the season, it is a shared championship.
And that was good enough for Maryland, which received its first Big Ten championship trophy since joining the league in 2014. Wisconsin, however, is assured the top seed in the conference tournament this week by virtue of owning the best record in games involving the first-place teams.
The Terrapins held a two-game lead with five to go but lost three of four before defeating the Wolverines to finish 16-1 at home.
“We had it hanging over us for two weeks. We were in first place for almost four weeks,” Turgeon said. “There was a lot on our guys, and obviously this is a big weight off us.”
Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland. The senior guard went 7 for 11 from the floor and made six free throws in the final minute.
Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps (24-7, 14-6).
Cowan came back for his senior season to help the team hang a banner on the rafters at the arena, and that’s precisely what will happen.
“It’s huge. These are the memories you’re going to go through your whole life,” Cowan said. “It can’t get much better than that.”
Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan (19-12, 10-10). The Wolverines closed their first regular season under rookie coach Juwan Howard by dropping three of four.
“I’m as positive as you can get,” Howard said. “There’s no reason to try to beat anyone’s spirit down. All it’s about is finding solutions and how we can improve to get better.”
Michigan went 9 for 13 from the floor to start the second half, outscoring Maryland 25-15 to cut a 13-point deficit to 56-53 with 10 minutes left. Zavier Simpson led the surge with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting.
The Terps eased the pressure with a 9-2 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Ayala. The margin never dipped below seven points the rest of the way.
After that, it was a countdown to a celebration that was long in the making — even if the Terps had to share the title.
“We won the Big Ten championship,” Cowan said. “That’s all that matters.”
After a sellout crowd saluted Cowan and two other seniors, the Terrapins trailed early before Ayala scored six points in a 14-2 run that made it 18-9. Minutes later, Wiggins had a 3-pointer and a dunk in a 7-0 spurt that upped the margin to 12.
Smith ended the half with a 35-foot heave at the buzzer that hit the bottom of the net and put Maryland up 41-28.
NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 80, NO. 19 OHIO STATE 69: Cassius Winston scored 27 points and No. 16 Michigan State beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 on Sunday at East Lansing, Mich., to win a third straight Big Ten championship.
The Spartans (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin and they will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament behind the Badgers.
The Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) had won four straight and six of their previous seven games.
Ohio State’s leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, was held to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting after entering the day averaging 14-plus points per game.
Michigan State was in control of much of the evening and pulled away with a 16-4 run late in the game. The Spartans were ahead 38-32 at halftime.
Rocket Watts scored 19 points, Xavier Tillman had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals while Aaron Henry added 12 points for the Spartans.
Duane Washington had 16 points, CJ Walker scored 14, E.J. Liddell had 12 and Luther Muhammad added 10 points for the Buckeyes.
Women
IOWA STATE 57, NO. 2 BAYLOR 56: Baylor coach Kim Mulkey threw herself on the scorer’s table in disbelief after the whistle blew.
Less than one second remained in Sunday’s tenser-than-usual Big 12 season finale at Iowa State. Her No. 2 Lady Bears were locked in a 56-56 tie at Ames, Iowa.
Didi Richard’s had been whistled for the foul — and Cyclones star Ashley Joens went to the free throw line, hitting the first of two shots to give Iowa State a 57-56 win that snapped Baylor’s record 58-game Big 12 regular season winning streak. It was the sixth longest in NCAA history.
“You would have liked to see that go overtime,” said Mulkey, whose team (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) lost its first conference game since a Feb. 6, 2017 setback at Texas. “But I haven’t seen it. Doesn’t matter if she fouled or didn’t foul. It was called, you live with it, you move on.”
Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens’ layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.
After timeouts by both teams, Joens drove to the basket with less then a second left and drew the foul on Richards. After the officials reviewed that there was still time on the clock, Joens hit the first of the two to give the Cyclones their first win this season against a ranked team.
“Didn’t really think about it,” said Joens, who scored a team-high 15 points. “Just got up there and told myself, just like in practice, and it went in.”
Mulkey, whose team’s only other loss this season came against No. 1 South Carolina in November in a Thanksgiving tournament, said the Lady Bears don’t talk about streaks. They’ll simply try to start another one. Sunday marked the end of a long string of conference success, but few will dwell on that if Baylor puts itself in position to win a second straight national title.