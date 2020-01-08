No. 12 Maryland beats 11th-ranked Ohio State 67-55

One of these days, Maryland will run the fast break to perfection, show a precise shooting eye from the outside and score a whole bunch of points.
Until that time, the Terrapins will continue to rely upon their defense to win. And that’s just fine with coach Mark Turgeon, who has no problem waiting for Maryland to perform efficiently on both ends of the court.
Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and the 12th-ranked Terrapins used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat No. 11 Ohio State 67-55 Tuesday night at College Park, Md., and remain unbeaten at home.
Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight. Maryland went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish.
“We won because our defense was outstanding,” Turgeon said. “I’m encouraged because I don’t think we’re playing great yet. But we beat a really, really good team that I think can win a national championship if things go the right way for them in March.”
On this night, Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) looked nothing like a contender. The Buckeyes shot a miserable 31%, went 5 for 27 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers.
“Their length provides, obviously, a lot of problems. And it’s not just the length inside,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “Mark does a really good job, good discipline, they don’t foul. I’ve always felt like Mark’s teams are really smart in how they defend you.”
The Terps didn’t score a point in the opening six minutes and had only 28 points at halftime, but it didn’t matter because their defense was so darn good.
“We have some guys who aren’t playing up to their ability offensively, but they’re really doing some great things defensively for us,” Turgeon said. “So we’re hanging our hat on that. Hopefully we can just continue to grow offensively as the season goes on.”
Maryland led 31-29 before Cowan made a free throw and a shot from well beyond the arc for a 41-31 advantage. The margin swelled to 12 points on a breakaway dunk by Aaron Wiggins with 8:49 remaining.
The clincher came on a follow-dunk by Wiggins for a 59-50 lead with 2:54 to go, sending the Terrapins on their way to a 10-0 record at home..
NO. 4 BAYLOR 57, No. 22 TEXAS TECH 52: Davion Mitchell scored 14 points, Mark Vital grabbed 13 rebounds and Baylor stretched its winning streak to 11 games with a win over Texas Tech at Lubbock, Texas.
The Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) held on even though their last field goal came with 3:06 left.
Texas Tech (10-4, 1-1) lost at home for the first time in nearly a year. The Red Raiders had won 15 consecutive home games since a loss to Iowa State last Jan. 16, and are 58-6 at home under fourth-year coach Chris Beard.
Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 20 points, and Kyler Edwards had 10.
aliers (11-3, 3-1), who have now lost two of their last four games.
RUTGERS 72, No. 20 PENN STATE 61: Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to help Rutgers beat Penn State at Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers took a lead at 34-33 on a second-chance basket by Myles Johnson with 17:53 to go. It was the Scarlet Knights first lead since 4-3, when Harper hit two foul shots from a flagrant foul on Jamari Wheeler. As Rutgers was trying to inbound, Wheeler elbowed Harper in the chin.
The teams would trade a few of leads, before Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Montez Mathis’ 3-pointer. He had a layup on the ensuing possession to make it 54-51 with 6:45 to go.
Penn State (12-3, 2-2) led by as many as 10 in the first half, at 24-14. Rutgers would balloon it’s lead to 14 in the waning moments of the game.
Penn State was led by Myreon Jones’ 21 points, while Mike Watkins had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jacob Young added 13 points for Rutgers.
NEBRASKA 76, IOWA 70: Nebraska (7-8, 2-2 Big Ten) led by seven at the half, but saw Iowa (10-5, 1-3) come back to take its only lead of the game on Joe Weiskamp’s 3-pointer that made the score 51-50 with 12:40 remaining at Lincoln, Neb..
The Huskers pushed the lead back to five on Kevin Cross’ dunk with 7:22 left only to see Iowa tie the score at 59 on another Weiskamp 3-pointer at the 5:19 mark.
Thorir Thorbjarnson hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-3 Nebraska spurt that put the Huskers up 69-62 on Cam Mack’s layup with 1:47 left. The Hawkeyes got no closer than four the rest of the way.
Thorbjarnson led Nebraska with 17 points.
Notes
HUGGINS FINED: The Big 12 Conference has fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a recent loss at No. 3 Kansas.
The league announced the fine in a statement that also issued a public reprimand.
“Coach Huggins’ comments following the West Virginia vs. Kansas basketball game violate the Big 12 Conference’s sportsmanship policy,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in the statement Tuesday. “Because this is Coach Huggins’ third such incident, a public reprimand and a fine of $10,000 is appropriate.”
Huggins made the comments in a postgame radio interview Saturday after the 60-53 loss in Lawrence, Kansas.
“I can’t control what those three blind mice running around out there do,” Huggins said.
Kansas shot 30 free throws, compared with 22 for No. 17 West Virginia. The fouls called on each team were nearly even.
“What we would all love to see is consistency,” Huggins said. “Foul there. Foul here. I understand it’s a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent.”
Bowlsby did not specify the first two incidents.
CAPEL SIGNS EXTENSION: Pittsburgh basketball coach Jeff Capel has agreed to a two-year contract extension that would keep him with the Panthers through the 2026-27 season.
The deal, announced Wednesday, gives Capel more time to continue the rebuilding project he took on when Pitt hired him in April 2018. Capel guided the Panthers to a 14-19 mark in his first season, a six-win improvement from former coach Kevin Stallings’ nightmarish final year with the Panthers in which Pitt went winless in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Capel said in a statement he is excited about the direction of the program. Pitt is 10-4 heading into Wednesday night’s game at North Carolina, including a 1-2 mark in the ACC. Local interest in the Panthers has ticked up considerably during Capel’s brief tenure. Average attendance at the Petersen Events Center this season is 8,284 fans per game. Pitt averaged just 4,117 fans per contest during Stallings’ last season.