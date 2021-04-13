No internal punishment issued for Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed, will not face any internal discipline.
Rusten Sheskey returned to work March 31 following an internal investigation, the Kenosha Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.
Sheskey shot Blake, a 29-year-old black Black man, last Aug. 23 seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.
“(Sheskey) acted within the law and was consistent with training,” police said in the release. “Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subject to discipline.”
Blake’s shooting further intensified nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and led to a temporary shutdown of the NBA and other major professional sports.
Blake filed a civil lawsuit against Sheskey and Kenosha police in March.