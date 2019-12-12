No injuries reported after fire at Nestlé USA plant in Burlington

CITY OF BURLINGTON — No one was injured after a fire broke out at the Nestlé USA plant in Burlington on Wednesday.

The City of Burlington Fire Department responded at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday to Nestlé USA, 637 S. Pine St., after a report of a fire, according to a City of Burlington Fire Department news release.

Maintenance personnel said that there was a large amount of smoke filling the rooms of one of the production units. Using a thermal imaging camera, fire crews identified hotspots in the conveyor ductwork and filter unit of the equipment inside the room.

Fire crews helped maintenance personnel gain access to hot embers, suppression and overhaul operations.

All emergency services units were clear of the scene by 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.

There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of this incident. As of Thursday morning, the origin and cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted the City of Burlington Fire Department, including the City of Burlington Police Department, Burlington Rescue and Town of Burlington, Kansasville, Rochester and South Shore fire departments.

