No injuries in crash into Mound Cemetery gate

RACINE — Racine Police confirmed that no one was injured in a single-vehicle crash to the gate surrounding Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:02 p.m. Sunday, Racine Police said.
The vehicle traveling north in the 1000 block of West Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The cemetery fence, along with several headstones, were damaged.
The driver issued numerous citations, including failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
Early Monday, a hole was still visible on the exterior of the cemetery gate.
