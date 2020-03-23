You are the owner of this article.
No injuries in crash into Mound Cemetery gate
Early Monday, a hole was visible in the exterior gates of Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd. Racine Police confirmed that at approximately 4:02 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling north in the 1000 block of West Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The cemetery fence, along with several headstones, were damaged. The driver issued numerous citations, including failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

 Alyssa Mauk

RACINE — Racine Police confirmed that no one was injured in a single-vehicle crash to the gate surrounding Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:02 p.m. Sunday, Racine Police said.

The vehicle traveling north in the 1000 block of West Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The cemetery fence, along with several headstones, were damaged.

The driver issued numerous citations, including failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

Early Monday, a hole was still visible on the exterior of the cemetery gate. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

