Today The Journal Times will not be delivered as there was a major press breakdown in the early morning hours. We will be sending out the Tuesday inserts this morning wrapped in an insert jacket. The main sections of the Tuesday newspaper will be delivered with your Wednesday newspaper delivery.
You can read the digital version of today’s paper online at https://journaltimes.com under the E-edition tab, or just catch up on the news directly on the website. If you need assistance setting up your Full Access account to view the E-edition, please contact us at 262-634-3322 and someone will be happy to assist you.
We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.
Thank you,
The Journal Times
