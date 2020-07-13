No high-fives? No spitting? MLBers adjust in COVID world WEDS

So the way everyone communicates figures to change. Imagine mound visits at a distance, with no fan noise to drown out the discussion.

"You can't stand four feet apart and talk in a normal voice because someone is going to hear you," Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann said.

More side effects: Players are encouraged to skip tossing the ball around the infield after outs, as teams have done forever.

If a player wants to lick his fingers to get a better grip on the ball, well, that's against the rules, too. But a pitcher can, instead, keep a wet rag in his back pocket.

"I'm not going to lie," Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Derek Holland said. "I really don't want to have a wet rag in my back pocket, because – this is weird – but I'm probably going to get a butt rash, if you think about it."

He's not sure players or even umpires will be able to follow the new rules. But he knows this: "I'm sure I'm going to get yelled at. I can guarantee that."

Mental skills personnel could wind up working extra hours. Anxieties about the virus plus the emotions of a shortened season figure to create a charged environment. Players almost certainly will hug or pat each other on the back at some point, with so much riding on each game.