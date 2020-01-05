No. 1 Gonzaga beats Pepperdine for 32nd straight home win

Duke put the clamps on Chris Lykes, Miami's leading scorer this season. He shot 2 for 15 and totaled eight points.

Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes with 12 points but had six turnovers.

NO. 3 KANSAS 60, NO. 16 WEST VIRGINIA 53: Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas, and Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch at Lawrence, Kan.

Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2, 1-0), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2, 0-1) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 17 rebounds for West Virginia, though almost all his production came during a big first half. Fellow freshman Miles McBride added 13 points, most of that coming as the Mountaineers tried to close the gap in the final minutes of their eighth consecutive loss in Allen Fieldhouse.

NO. 4 OREGON 69, UTAH 64: Payton Pritchard scored 19 points for Oregon, and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

