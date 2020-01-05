No. 1 Gonzaga beats Pepperdine for 32nd straight home win

Killie Tillie scored 20 points and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds to help top-ranked Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 75-70 at Spokane, Wash., on Saturday night for its 32nd consecutive home win.
Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Joel Ayayi had 12 for Gonzaga (16-1, 2-0 West Coast). The Bulldogs have the longest home winning streak in the country. They have won eight consecutive overall since losing to Michigan.
Colbey Ross scored 24 points for Pepperdine (7-9, 0-2). The Waves have has lost 38 straight games to Gonzaga since their last win in 2002.
NO. 2 DUKE 95, MIAMI 62: Vernon Carey Jr. scored 24 points in 25 minutes playing against his hometown team for the first time, and Duke shot a season-high 60% to beat Miami at Coral Gables, Fla.
It was Miami's most lopsided home loss in Jim Larranaga's nine seasons as coach.
Carey shot 11 for 14, and every basket drew cheers from a substantial portion of the less-than-capacity crowd. The Blue Devils freshman starred in high school in nearby Broward County, and his father played football for the Hurricanes.
Duke (13-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its seventh game in a row. Miami (9-4, 1-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time since November.
Duke put the clamps on Chris Lykes, Miami's leading scorer this season. He shot 2 for 15 and totaled eight points.
Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes with 12 points but had six turnovers.
NO. 3 KANSAS 60, NO. 16 WEST VIRGINIA 53: Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas, and Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch at Lawrence, Kan.
Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2, 1-0), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2, 0-1) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.
Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 17 rebounds for West Virginia, though almost all his production came during a big first half. Fellow freshman Miles McBride added 13 points, most of that coming as the Mountaineers tried to close the gap in the final minutes of their eighth consecutive loss in Allen Fieldhouse.
NO. 4 OREGON 69, UTAH 64: Payton Pritchard scored 19 points for Oregon, and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 at Salt Lake City, Utah.
Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah's late lead and clinch the game for Oregon (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12).
Both Gach scored a career-high 24 points for the Utes (10-4, 1-1). Timmy Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
NO. 6 BAYLOR 59, TEXAS 44: MaCio Teague matched his season high with 21 points at Waco, Texas and Baylor earned its 10th straight win.
After building a 36-23 halftime lead, the Bears (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) missed 18 of their first 20 shots in the second half before Matthew Mayer's short jumper that made it 47-37 with 7½ minutes left.
The Bears shot 22.6% (7 of 31) after halftime, and 31.3% (20 of 64) overall.
Jericho Sims had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Texas (10-3, 0-1), while Courtney Ramey had 11 points.
NO. 18 FLORIDA STATE 78, NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 65: M.J. Walker scored 23 points to help Florida State to the victory at Louisville, Ky.
The Seminoles (13-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a strong performance from Trent Forrest, who had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Devin Vassell scored 14, and Malik Osborne finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Louisville's Jordan Nwora scored 32 points, matching a career high. But Nwora and the Cardinals (11-3, 2-1) were unable to overcome a 55.2% shooting performance by the Seminoles.
NO. 8 AUBURN 80, MISSISSIPPI STATE 68: J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points to help Auburn beat Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams at Starkville, Tenn.
Samir Doughty had 15 points for the Tigers (13-0, 1-0), and Isaac Okoro finished with 14. McCormick went 9 for 17 from the field and 8 for 11 at the line.
Reggie Perry had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi State (9-4, 0-1) in his 16th career double-double. Nick Weatherspoon scored 18 points, and Robert Woodard finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
GEORGIA 65, NO. 9 MEMPHIS 62: Rayshaun Hammonds scored 15 points, Anthony Edwards had 13 at Memphis and Georgia stopped Memphis' 10-game winning streak.
Hammonds was 7 for 18 from the field, and Edwards went 4 for 17. But Donnell Gresham Jr. scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (10-3), and Sahvir Wheeler added 10 points and seven assists.
Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Alex Lomax had 11 points and Boogie Ellis scored 10 for the Tigers, who lost for the first time since Nov. 12 against Oregon.