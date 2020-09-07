No Giannis, no problem: Bucks top Heat in OT, force Game 5

"We didn't deserve to win that game," Butler said.

Miami had an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, promptly allowed the Bucks to score the next 12, and now needs to come back Tuesday in an effort to finish the series off.

"At the end of the day, we should have played like we did in Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3," Adebayo said.

Antetokounmpo scored 19 points for the Bucks in only 11 minutes, while Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe each had 14 for Milwaukee. George Hill added 12 for the Bucks.

Miami managed only two points in the first 4:30 of overtime, got within one on a 3-pointer from Tyler Herro, but Middleton delivered the biggest shot of the night to make it 116-112.

Herro made another 3-pointer with 3.0 seconds left, but Middleton sealed it with a pair of free throws — and Miami coach Erik Spoelstra lauded Milwaukee's effort afterward.

"The reality is, they deserved to win the game," Spoelstra said. "They were doing things with more force, more consistency."

Antetokounmpo had 19 of Milwaukee's first 30 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the floor. But in an instant, everything changed for the Bucks.