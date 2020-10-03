No course correction for state Republicans after Trump test

The president of the conservative organization that is suing Evers over the mask mandate said he would press forward with the lawsuit, regardless of Trump’s diagnosis.

“There is no pandemic exception to the rule of law or our Constitution,” said Rick Esenberg of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

Similar power struggles have played out ever since the beginning of the virus outbreak in numerous states, mostly where the governor is a Democrat and Republicans control the legislature.

Kansas has had one of the longest running feuds, since Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly closed schools in March and imposed stay-at-home orders and restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Republican lawmakers, who already had forced Kelly to accept local control over coronavirus restrictions, are now considering creating a panel with permanent oversight of how the governor handles extended emergencies.

In GOP-controlled Legislatures in Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Democrats pushed Republican majority leaders to toughen their policy on masks for lawmakers on official business, force Republican members to actually comply with it or simply implement one.