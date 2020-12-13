No Berger leaves Badgers hungry

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jalen Berger’s absence from the University of Wisconsin’s backfield was felt immediately Saturday afternoon.

Without their leading rusher, the No. 25 Badgers (2-3) tallied a season-low 56 yards and lacked burst in the run game throughout a 28-7 loss to No. 19 Iowa (6-2) at Kinnick Stadium.

Even worse news for UW is that Berger could potentially miss any remaining games the team has. UW coach Paul Chryst said the team found out Friday morning that it would be without Berger this weekend. The Badgers have conducted their daily, rapid-response COVID-19 testing in the morning throughout the year. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz — who tested positive for the virus earlier this year — said he was concerned for his teammate.

“First, I just hope he’s healthy,” Mertz said. “I haven’t had a chance to really talk to him, especially during the time we’re in right now, I know it’s affected my body. First off, I hope he’s feeling all right.”

Berger has led the team in carries and yards each of the past three weeks. The Iowa game was the second game in which he didn’t play this season after missing the opener against Illinois.