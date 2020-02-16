No. 1 Baylor tops No. 14 W Virginia 70-59, ties Big 12 mark

Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday at Waco, Texas.
The Bears (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) cruised without second-leading scorer MaCio Teague, a junior whose streak of 90 consecutive games ended because of a right wrist injury.
Baylor led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run for its biggest lead at 53-25.
Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6), who had 11 of their season high-tying 22 turnovers in the first 12 minutes and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.
Matthew Mayer had a flying dunk off a nifty spin move on the baseline and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bears, who matched Kansas' record run in the Big 12. The Jayhawks started 22-0 in 1996-97, the league's first season.
Butler was 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Baylor extended the longest winning streak in school history while breaking the school mark with a 12th consecutive conference win, topping the 1945-46 team in the old Southwest Conference.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 89, PEPPERDINE 77: Filip Petrusev had 27 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and Corey Kispert scored 19 as Gonzaga beat Pepperdine to extend its winning streak to 18 games, Malibu, Calif.
Petrusev scored 20 points in the first half and the sophomore forward created matchup problems all night for Pepperdine in the paint. He finished four points shy of his career high, set Jan. 30 at Santa Clara.
Gonzaga's largest lead was 14 late in the second half. The Bulldogs (26-1, 11-0 West Coast Conference) have won 39 straight regular-season WCC games, currently the longest streak of its kind in the nation.
Colbey Ross scored 23 points and Kameron Edwards had 22 for Pepperdine (14-13, 7-6).
CLEMSON 77, NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 62: At Clemson, S.C., Johnny Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send Louisville to its second straight defeat.
The Tigers (13-12, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC's leading scorer Jordan Nwora to five points.
After Louisville cut a 21-point lead to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton's jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson took off on an 11-2 run to put the Cardinals in a hole they could not climb out of. Tevin Mack's basket started Clemson's clinching surge, then Aamir Simms, Newman and Alex Hemenway added 3s to restore the large lead.
Louisville (21-5, 12-3) could not rally, losing consecutive games for just the second time this season.
NO. 7 DUKE 94, NOTRE DAME 60: Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and No. 7 Duke used its high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat Notre Dame at Durham, N.C.
With No. 5 Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils (22-3, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals.
Duke's relentless defensive pressure rattled an opponent that's usually steady on offense, leading to the lopsided score.
Notre Dame entered the game averaging 9.75 turnovers per game, fewest in the nation, but turned the ball over nine times in the first half. The Irish (15-10, 6-8) had success when they were able to get the ball inside to Juwan Durham, whose 21 points marked a career high, and John Mooney, who scored 19.
NO. 9 MARYLAND 67, MICHIGAN STATE 60: Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two-plus minutes, helping No. 9 Maryland beat Michigan State with a strong finish at East Lansing, Mich.
The Terrapins (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten) scored the final 14 points of the game after trailing by seven with 3:24 left. Cowman had the last 11 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws.
The Spartans (17-9, 9-6) trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and by eight early in the second half before making a surge to take the lead.
PROVIDENCE 74, NO. 10 SETON HALL 71: Alpha Diallo scored a career-high 35 points to lead Providence past No. 10 Seton Hall at Providence, R.I.
Luwane Pipkins added 13 points for the Friars, who avenged a 73-64 loss to Seton Hall last month.
The Pirates (18-7, 11-2 Big East) got 27 points from Myles Powell, while Quincy McKnight added 14 points, though he was just 1 for 8 from the field. Seton Hall, in first place in the conference, has dropped back-to-back games for the second time this season.
The Friars (14-12, 7-6) stormed to a 20-2 lead and led by as many as 25 points in the first half. The Pirates regrouped behind a 12-2 run to pull within 41-27 at halftime.
MISSOURI 85, NO. 11 AUBURN 73: Guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson each scored 28 points to lead Missouri to the upset.
Smith and Pinson repeatedly drove into the lane and scored for Missouri (12-13, 4-8 Southeastern Conference). Kobe Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Smith and Pinson combined to score 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting in the first half.
Austin Wiley led Auburn (22-3, 9-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, J'Von McCormick added 21 points and Samir Doughty scored 16. Auburn made just 1 of 17 3-point attempts.
NO. 16 COLORADO 69, OREGON STATE 47: Tyler Bey scored 21 points to lead Colorado past Oregon State and into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Conference at Corvallis, Ore.
McKinley Wright joined Bey in double figures for Colorado with 13 points.
Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 17 points. Tres Tinkle added 10 points and set a school record with 90 consecutive double-figure scoring games.
Colorado (20-6, 9-4) led by 12 points in the second half of the teams' first meeting on Jan. 5 in Boulder, but the Beavers rallied for a 76-68 win.
There was no second-half comeback for Oregon State (15-10, 5-8) in the rematch.
SMU 73, NO. 20 HOUSTON 72, OT: Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an off-balance 3-point shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime to give SMU the upset at Dallas.
Houston freshman Marcus Sasser reached a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. He scored half of them in the second half to rally Houston (20-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference) from an 11-point halftime deficit. His last-minute free throws tied the game for the first time since it was 2-2.
The lead changed hands only once in regulation play, and then four times in overtime.
Tyson Jolly led SMU (18-6, 8-4) with 20 points. Isiaha Mike and Feron Hunt scored 15 each, and Kendric Davis had 10.
RUTGERS 72, NO. 22 ILLINOIS 57: Ron Harper Jr. hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 27 points at Piscataway, N.J., and Rutgers remained unbeaten at home, sending the No. 22 Illini to their fourth straight loss.
Gio Baker and Akwasi Yeboah added 12 points apiece and Myles Johnson had 11 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) improved to a nation's-best 17-0 at home.
Indiana was the last Big Ten program to start 17-0 at home, doing it 2015-16.
Alan Griffin had 14 points to lead the Illini. Kofi Cockburn added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Andres Feliz added 10 points for the Illini (16-9, 8-6). Illinois played without leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu (15.8 points), who hurt his left knee at the final buzzer in a loss against Michigan State on Tuesday night.