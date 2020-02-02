No. 1 Baylor beats TCU 68-52 for 18th consecutive win

MaCio Teague scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and No. 1 Baylor set a program record with its 18th win in a row, 68-52 over TCU on Saturday at Waco, Texas.
Teague made consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to cap a 14-0 run in the first half that put the Bears (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) ahead to stay. He hit two more 3s early in the second half before TCU made a run.
Desmond Bane, the Big 12's second-leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, scored all 14 of his points after halftime. During a 13-2 run by the Horned Frogs (13-8, 4-4), Bane scored six in a row before a dunk by PJ Fuller got them within six at 51-45 with 8 1/2 minutes left. That was the closest they would get.
Baylor guard Jared Butler, who was the league's fourth-leading scorer at 15.4 ppg, missed his first six shots and was scoreless before the break. He finished with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 79: Corey Kispert's three-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he added a jumper with 34 seconds remaining at San Francisco, helping Gonzaga extend its winning streak to 15 games.
Khalil Shabaaz made a 3-pointer with six seconds left to make it a two-point game in a furious, back-and-forth finish — and that described most of the second half. Admon Gilder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to seal the win.
Filip Petrusev had 23 points and 11 rebounds playing in foul trouble and Drew Timme scored 19 for the Zags (23-1, 9-0 WCC), who ran their West Coast Conference regular-season winning streak to 36 games for the longest such unbeaten run in the nation for a conference. USF (16-8, 5-4) had won its last two games.
NO. 3 KANSAS 78, TEXAS TECH 75: At Lawrence, Kan., Devon Dotson scored 21 points and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for Kansas.
The Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) led 76-75 with 14 seconds to play before Ochai Agbaji knocked down two free throws. The Red Raiders were unable to come away with a basket to complete the upset.
TJ Holyfield led Texas Tech (13-8, 4-4) with 19 points.
NO. 4 SAN DIEGO STATE: With Kawhi Leonard watching from one baseline, Matt Mitchell scored 24 of his season-high 28 points in the second half — including three straight 3-pointers — to help rally San Diego State over Utah State at San Diego.
San Diego State (23-0, 12-0 Mountain West) retired Leonard's jersey at halftime. Leonard, who led the Aztecs to their greatest season nine years ago, watched as another Aztec from Riverside, Mitchell, helped save the night.
Sam Merrill had 16 points and Brock Miller 15 for Utah State (17-7, 6-5).
NO. 5 FLORIDA STATE 74, VIRGINIA TECH 63: Devin Vassell tied an ACC record by shooting 7 for 7 from 3-point range and scored 27 points to lead Florida State at Blacksburg, Va.
Vassell helped the Seminoles (18-3, 8-2) rebound from Tuesday night's loss at Virginia that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Florida State remained a game out of first place in the ACC standings.
Tyrece Radford paced the Hokies (14-8, 5-6) with 18 points. Virginia Tech lost its third consecutive game.
NO. 7 DAYTON 70, FORDHAM 56: At Dayton, Ohio, Trey Landers matched his season high with 18 points, Obi Toppin also had 18 and Dayton got its 16th straight win over the Rams.
The Flyers (20-2, 9-0 Atlantic 10) had little problem extending their streak against the Rams (7-14, 1-8). Dayton hasn't lost to Fordham since Jan. 4, 2005, a 66-56 Rams win at the Rose Hill Gym.
Jalen Cobb had 22 points for Fordham.
NO. 9 DUKE 97, SYRACUSE 88: Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and Duke beat Syracuse at Syracuse, N.Y.
Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight after a two-game skid.
It was a crucial game for Syracuse (13-9, 6-5), which had a five-game winning streak snapped on the road at Clemson on Tuesday night and needed a signature win to bolster its resume for consideration for the NCAA Tournament.
STANFORD 70, NO. 11 OREGON 60: Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat Oregon at Stanford, Calif.
Stanford (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes. Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and the Cardinal used a 15-1 burst to take a 59-50 lead.
Will Richardson scored 17 points for the Ducks (18-5, 7-3), who fell out of first place and had their four-game winning streak snapped.
NO. 17 AUBURN 75, NO. 13 KENTUCKY 66: Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws at Auburn, Ala., and Auburn finished strong in an NCAA Tournament rematch.
Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers (19-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), who dominated the final four minutes.
It wasn't nearly as big as their 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats (16-5, 6-2) that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.
NO. 20 COLORADO 78, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 57: Tyler Bey scored 16 points and Colorado routed Southern California at Los Angeles.
The Buffaloes (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12) lost by four points at UCLA on Thursday. Against the Trojans, they took command with 8½ minutes to go in the first half and kept the pressure on.
McKinley Wright IV, D'Shawn Schwartz and Lucas Siewert added 11 points each. Schwartz helped key a 17-4 run that opened the second half.
Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 12 points off the bench. Jonah Mathews and Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points each
USC (17-5, 6-3) shot just 38% from the floor, made 5 of 16 3-pointers, and got outrebounded 33-27.
CINCINNATI 64, NO. 21 HOUSTON 62: At Cincinnati, Keith Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half.
Williams scored on a floater with 2:02 left, giving Cincinnati (14-7, 7-2 American Athletic Conference) its first lead, 61-59, since the Bearcats led 8-5. Williams followed with two free throws, generating roars from the sellout crowd of 12,189.
Houston (17-5, 7-2) already was struggling from the field in the last part of the second half when point guard Dejon Jarreau drew a technical foul and was ejected when the referees ruled that he bit Cincinnati's Mamoudou Diarra with 6:16 left in the game.
NO. 24 PENN STATE 76, NEBRASKA 64: Myles Dread scored 14 points, Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones had 13 apiece, and Penn State pulled away early in the second half at Lincoln, Neb.
Stevens became the third 2,000-point scorer in Penn State (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) program history, and Mike Watkins had 11 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to pass John Amaechi as the Nittany Lions' career rebounds leader in Big Ten play.
The Cornhuskers (7-15, 2-9) lost their seventh in a row as season scoring leader Cam Mack was held without a point for the first time this season.
MICHIGAN 69, NO. 25 RUTGERS 63: Brandon Johns Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and Michigan won at Madison Square Garden for the 10th straight time.
Jon Teske added 14 points as the Wolverines (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) improved to 12-0 against Rutgers, including a victory in the 1976 Final Four.
Michigan used a 20-5 run over a 10-minute span in the first half to take a 27-17 lead. Montez Mathis hit 3-pointers on back-to back possessions as Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) chipped away, pulling within 37-34 at the break.