No. 1 Baylor beats TCU 68-52 for 18th consecutive win

MaCio Teague scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and No. 1 Baylor set a program record with its 18th win in a row, 68-52 over TCU on Saturday at Waco, Texas.

Teague made consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to cap a 14-0 run in the first half that put the Bears (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) ahead to stay. He hit two more 3s early in the second half before TCU made a run.

Desmond Bane, the Big 12's second-leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, scored all 14 of his points after halftime. During a 13-2 run by the Horned Frogs (13-8, 4-4), Bane scored six in a row before a dunk by PJ Fuller got them within six at 51-45 with 8 1/2 minutes left. That was the closest they would get.

Baylor guard Jared Butler, who was the league's fourth-leading scorer at 15.4 ppg, missed his first six shots and was scoreless before the break. He finished with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 79: Corey Kispert's three-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he added a jumper with 34 seconds remaining at San Francisco, helping Gonzaga extend its winning streak to 15 games.