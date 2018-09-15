OXFORD, Miss. — Top-ranked Alabama faced a rare bit of adversity Saturday night when Mississippi’s first offensive play turned into a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Ta’amu to D.K. Metcalf.
The angst lasted a grand total of 11 seconds.
Alabama wasn’t going to let one play shake its confidence.
Unleashing a relentless onslaught from that point forward, No. 1 Alabama buried Ole Miss 62-7 in a Southeastern Conference opener that quickly turned into a blowout.
“We don’t dwell on plays like that,” Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney said. “When that (touchdown) happened, we weren’t down about it. We just kept going, kept playing and I feel like we did a great job.”
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, Jerry Jeudy caught two scoring passes and the Tide’s offense rolled up 49 points before halftime. Alabama (3-0) had 516 total yards and was so effective that Tagovailoa’s evening was over by midway through the second quarter.
The left-handed sophomore completed 11 of 15 passes during his short time on the field.
The Tide then turned to Jalen Hurts, who completed 7 of 10 passes for 85 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
It was so lopsided that third-string quarterback Mac Jones was in the game before the end of the third quarter. Alabama coach Nick Saban — not known as one who gives out compliments easily — had no complaints about how his team handled its first road game in a hostile environment.
“I’m going to have to give us a good grade in all those areas,” Saban said. “I was pleased.”
Ole Miss (2-1) suffered through a second straight blowout loss to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels fell 66-3 last year in Tuscaloosa. Jordan Ta’amu completed just 7 of 22 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
