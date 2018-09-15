Alabama Mississippi Football
Buy Now

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa evades a tackle by Mississippi defensive end Tariqious Tisdale during Alabama's 62-7 win on Saturday at Oxford, Miss. 

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS. Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. — Top-ranked Alabama faced a rare bit of adversity Saturday night when Mississippi’s first offensive play turned into a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Ta’amu to D.K. Metcalf.

The angst lasted a grand total of 11 seconds.

Alabama wasn’t going to let one play shake its confidence.

Unleashing a relentless onslaught from that point forward, No. 1 Alabama buried Ole Miss 62-7 in a Southeastern Conference opener that quickly turned into a blowout.

“We don’t dwell on plays like that,” Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney said. “When that (touchdown) happened, we weren’t down about it. We just kept going, kept playing and I feel like we did a great job.”

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, Jerry Jeudy caught two scoring passes and the Tide’s offense rolled up 49 points before halftime. Alabama (3-0) had 516 total yards and was so effective that Tagovailoa’s evening was over by midway through the second quarter.

The left-handed sophomore completed 11 of 15 passes during his short time on the field.

The Tide then turned to Jalen Hurts, who completed 7 of 10 passes for 85 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

It was so lopsided that third-string quarterback Mac Jones was in the game before the end of the third quarter. Alabama coach Nick Saban — not known as one who gives out compliments easily — had no complaints about how his team handled its first road game in a hostile environment.

“I’m going to have to give us a good grade in all those areas,” Saban said. “I was pleased.”

Ole Miss (2-1) suffered through a second straight blowout loss to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels fell 66-3 last year in Tuscaloosa. Jordan Ta’amu completed just 7 of 22 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments