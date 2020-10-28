No. 9 Badgers' game at Nebraska canceled; 12 members of program, including Paul Chryst, tested positive in past 5 days

Chryst is the second Big Ten head coach to have contracted the virus this season; Purdue's Jeff Brohm missed his team's opener against Iowa as part of his 10-day isolation.

UW, coming off a 45-7 win over Illinois in its season opener, is the first Big Ten team to have to call off a game due to COVID-19 complications. Illinois coach Lovie Smith told reporters his team had not had any new tests since playing the Badgers.

A release sent by the university said pausing team activities was a joint decision by UW chancellor Rebecca Blank and athletic director Barry Alvarez, in consultation with the Big Ten.

“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first,” Alvarez said in the statement. “Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

The decision puts the home game against Purdue on Nov. 7 in jeopardy of being canceled as well. If the case numbers stop rising and university leadership deem it acceptable, the earliest the Badgers could be back on the practice field would be Wednesday, Nov. 4. That would give the team three days of in-person activities to prepare for the game.