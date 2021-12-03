No. 23 Wisconsin hosts Marquette

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (6-1) welcomes Marquette (7-1) on Saturday for an in-state rivalry game.

The Kohl Center is sold out for the 11:30 a.m. game as the Badgers return to the Kohl Center after four games away.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: The Badgers won four straight games away from the Kohl Center to join Southern Cal as the only major conference teams with at least four away wins this season.

Coach: Greg Gard, 125-71 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl

Player to watch: Davison led the Badgers with 27 points on 9-for-16 shooting in their win at Georgia Tech. His back-to-back 3-pointers with 11:39 left in the game gave UW its largest lead.

Marquette

Fast fact: The Golden Eagles have trailed by at least 12 points in three of their last five wins. That includes a win over Illinois, when the Golden Eagles trailed by 12 points with more than 10 minutes left in the second half.

Coach: Shaka Smart, 7-1 in his first season

Probable starters: Justin Lewis, Darryl Morsell, Tyler Kolek, Kur Kuath, Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Player to watch: Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with averages of 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Those stats rank sixth and eighth, respectively, in the Big East. He also has scored 15 or more points in seven games this season.

Three things to watch for

Fast-paced: Marquette likes to play a fast-paced game by forcing turnovers and scoring off them. The Golden Eagles are forcing their opponents into 16.1 turnovers per game and averaging 18.4 points off of those turnovers.

UW assistant coach Sharif Chambliss pointed out that Marquette’s efficiency at forcing turnovers is how it was able to beat then-ranked No. 10 Illinois. The Golden Eagles forced 26 turnovers, while only committing 14.

The Badgers are one of the most disciplined teams in the nation in limiting their mistakes. UW’s average of 8.9 turnovers per game is tied with Northwestern for eighth in the nation.

“We do our best to limit turnovers because you can’t get shots unless you know you have the ball,” Chambliss said. “Our young guys know that. I call our guys young, but obviously we’ve been through a little bit of a fire here in the past few weeks. They’ve done a great job taking care of the ball lately.”

Familiar face: Morsell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, transferred to Marquette from Maryland for his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 48.6% from the floor last season to help the Terrapins advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers faced Morsell twice last season, splitting the decisions. Morsell averaged 6.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in the two games. UW sophomore forward Carter Gilmore said the Badgers remember him from the past few seasons and have narrowed in on him in preparation.

“Just his work ethic, he works hard on the defensive end, he doesn’t take plays off, he can guard multiple positions,” Gilmore said. “He’s obviously a great athlete and very physically gifted as well. That’s what you look for in a defensive player.”

Morsell is second on the team and 11th in the Big East in scoring at 15.3 points per game, including four games with 20 or more points. He never scored more than 19 points in his 126 games at Maryland.

Packed Kohl Center: The Badgers return home after playing Georgia Tech in Atlanta, where the fans were loud and chirping at UW almost the entire game.

Gard said there were some nerves from the players because of how chaotic the fans were in McCamish Pavilion. The Badgers had a few sections of fans at both the Maui Invitational and in Atlanta. They’ll have a sold-out Kohl Center to welcome them back.

Gilmore said the team is excited to see the Kohl Center full for the first time in his career. No fans were allowed in the Kohl Center last season due to COVID-19, so it’ll be a first for both the freshman and sophomore classes.

“Playing in front of all of our fans, coming off a good tournament in Maui, coming off a win at Georgia Tech, I think we’re just really excited to play again at the Kohl Center in front of all of our fans,” Gilmore said. “It’s a big game lined up, and I think Marquette will also be a great task for us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0