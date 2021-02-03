No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56

Penn State stayed close early by forcing turnovers, the same thing it did in Saturday’s win. Wisconsin committed 12 turnovers at Penn State and had 15 on Tuesday, including 11 in the first half.

But the Badgers listened to coach Greg Gard’s halftime instructions and took care of the ball as they pulled away.

“His message was just to slow down, hit the brakes a little bit, be composed, make the right reads and just really slow down,” Davis said.

Davis committed six turnovers but shot 6 of 7 and made all four of his 3-point attempts to end a prolonged slump from beyond the arc. Davis hadn’t made a 3-pointer since Dec. 22 and had gone 0 for 8 from 3-point range since.

“To see that first one in a while go down was a really good feeling,” Davis said.

The Badgers scored 15 of the first 17 points in the second half to extend their lead to 48-33. Penn State didn’t get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.