No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he'll play at US Open, after all FRI

The Big Three will be represented at the U.S. Open, after all: Novak Djokovic announced Thursday he will enter the Grand Slam tournament and the hard-court tuneup preceding it in New York.

Djokovic initially complained about the U.S. Tennis Association's plans to try to protect people from the coronavirus pandemic with such measures as limiting the size of players' entourages, going so far as to say he didn't know whether he would participate.

"It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides," said the No. 1-ranked Djokovic, who tested positive for COVID-19 in June, "but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited."

The U.S. Open is scheduled to begin Aug. 31, without spectators. Before that, the Western & Southern Open — normally held in Cincinnati — will be played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, starting Aug 22.

Djokovic has won three of his 17 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open and was the runner-up there five times. By playing this year, he will have a chance to narrow the gap between him and the only two men with more major trophies: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.