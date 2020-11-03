Niners: It's time for Niners to call it a season

And that, in tandem with a defense that will certainly lose whatever juice it once had, will result in six wins, maybe seven. There are still some bad teams left on the 49ers’ schedule, teams more bad than them.

Of course, the 49ers should pursue more trades like the one they made Monday. They dispatched injury-riddled linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints for a fifth-round pick ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Once the season is over, the 49ers will need to make a decision on Garoppolo, whose contract for 2021 is effectively a team option.

Do you start from scratch at quarterback or trust that Garoppolo can return to the form he showed in 2019?

Had the season played out with him at quarterback, the answer would have been clear. Garoppolo either would have played his way into the team’s future plans, or out of them.

But Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch don’t have the luxury of a straightforward transition. This decision won’t be as clean as the excuse for 2020’s downturn; the 49ers will need to make a judgment call on Garoppolo.