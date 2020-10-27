Nightmare scenario: What happens when outbreak hits QB room?

Ohio State coach Ryan Day this week detailed how the third-ranked Buckeyes try to ensure the virus doesn’t spread among Justin Fields and the other quarterbacks.

“When they’re in the quarterback meeting room with (quarterbacks coach) Corey (Dennis), they obviously are all masked up and distanced, and they do a great job of that,” Day said. “I’ll grab Justin and take him on my own sometimes for a lot of reasons, but that’s one of the, to kind of keep him away from some of the other guys. What a tricky situation.”

Back in the spring, Penn State coach James Franklin noted the difficulties in holding team meetings while also keeping players away from one another as much as possible out of fear an entire position group could be infected.

“But the other challenge is, are you going to meet with all your quarterbacks at the same time and they all get sick, you don’t have a healthy quarterback,” Franklin said then.

Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan said Tuesday that coaches have often reminded him and the other quarterbacks that “it’s a crazy year, and crazy things could happen.”