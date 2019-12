Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

RACINE — A Hot Jazz on a Cold Night II Fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Admission is $10.

Music will be provided by the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, UW-Milwaukee Youth Jazz Ensemble and Yesterday’s Children. Refreshments will be available and a silent auction of musical merchandise will be held. Proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra.