On April 2, we will select a new justice of the Supreme Court in Wisconsin. The person we elect will serve for at least 10 years and probably more.
There is a distinct discipline that goes into being a judge. You accept the law as it is given to you by the legislature or the higher courts. You try to divorce your application of the existing law from your personal or political attitudes. You reserve judgement until a decision must be made. It takes time to ingrain these qualities.
Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer of the Court of Appeals has mastered that discipline over 10 years on the appellate bench. She has an established track record for handling cases with evenhandedness and good common sense. Lisa is from Racine, so many who know her to be a pragmatic and public spirited person.
Supreme Court is a very powerful position. It matters very much who we elect. I urge our fellow citizens to support Racine's own Judge Lisa Neubauer for Supreme Court.
Mark F. Nielsen, Racine County Circuit Court Branch 4 Judge
Racine
