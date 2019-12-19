NICU babies dressed for the holidays

Three nurses at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine wanted to make sure the families of some of their tiniest patients were able to celebrate the upcoming holiday in a special way. Holidays in the hospital can be especially difficult.

So nurses Loretta Myers, Megan Konicek, and Clarissa Jayma, decided to make it a little brighter by creating some magical and memorable photos for some parents who have to spend Christmas in the hospital with their little ones.

The three had fun creating festive backdrops and adorable outfits for 11 of their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. All the parents received framed photos as a gift and also copies of some of the outtakes. Here is a picture of one of the babies. To see more of the photos go to journaltimes.com/gallery

