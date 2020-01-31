Nicole Lee Jacobson
Nicole Lee Jacobson

Nicole Lee Jacobson, 2100 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place. 

