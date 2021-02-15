Nicole E Schwartz
A 15-year-old male was arrested Monday for the Sunday shooting of a 16-year-old male on the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue.
Attorney Jamie McClendon said that, in the 10 years she has been practicing law, she had not once brought up race because she learned long before she would be met with disdain and a lack of understanding if she tried. That changed Friday.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had more than 270 images of child pornography on his phone.
Sola Salon Studios will open a new location in Mount Pleasant at 13200 Globe Drive on Feb. 28.
A woman who refused to leave the restroom and allegedly was on several drugs at the Walmart Neighborhood Market is being held for nine charges, Mount Pleasant Police said Friday.
Eight of those Walgreens pharmacies are in Racine County. Find out how to set up an appointment, if you are eligible to be vaccinated, by clicking on the story.
A Racine man allegedly crashed into a snowbank during police chase, and then was found to have more than 1.3 pounds of marijuana combined between his vehicle and home.
She was a farm girl who grew up to be a real-life superhero. Rochester Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Cathy Wagner is being remembered as a passionate public servant who never hesitated to answer the call of duty.
After the teen showed off his haircut, David C. Juarez, 31, allegedly punched the teen and then told police he gave him the "two piece."
The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported the driver who allegedly caused the rear-ending that became a rollover was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-causing injury.