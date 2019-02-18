Nicholas S. Gunderson

Nicholas Scott Gunderson, 25, 2700 block of North Fancher Road, Mount Pleasant, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.

