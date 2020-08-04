You have permission to edit this article.
Nicholas R Gonzales
Nicholas R Gonzales

Nicholas Gonzales.jpg

Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), attempt strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).

