Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), attempt strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).
